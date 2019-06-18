Berhampur: Badabazar Police have arrested three men, including hardcore criminal Rajendra Gouda alias Raji, 37, for allegedly throwing bombs at the house of a contractor Sunday evening.

The two accomplices of Rajendra who were arrested are Shaktide alias Dabal Gouda, 28, and Jitendra Gouda alias Jitu, 19.

Badabazar Police Station IIC Prasant Bhupati said the police seized two unused bombs from Rajendra and presented the arrested men in court Monday. A case (100/19) was also registered.

Rajendra alias Raji is a hardcore criminal and there are eight cases pending against him in various police stations regarding murder and robbery, the IIC said.

Sources said, contractor Kailash Chandra Gouda stays in Ainabandha Sahi of old Berhampur with his family. Prime accused Rajendra was demanding money from him and Kailash was refusing to pay.

Police said the accused had bombed the house of contractor Kailash June 13 night while he was asleep at home along with his family. The family panicked on hearing the explosion of bombs.

Subsequently, the accused entered the house of Kailash and attacked his mother. The victim reported the matter at the local police station June 14 and the police arrested Rajendra and his two accomplices.

