Karanjia: A day after a couple was assaulted and tonsured for daring to fall in love despite belonging to two separate communities, police have arrested three persons in this connection Tuesday.

This appalling incident took place in Mandua village under Karanjia police limits of Mayurbhanj district. According to sources, the incident occurred June 22. A case has been registered and investigation is underway after the victim lodged a written complaint with Karanjia police.

According to the complainant, she was in a relationship with a driver of the village. June 22, the couple decided to meet and the driver had come near her home. However, some of the so-called vigilantes had kept a track of the couple’s movements and gheraoed the two while they were talking near the girl’s house.

Upon knowing that the boy belonged to another community, the villagers dragged out the duo to punish them. The villagers cut their hair locks and shaved their heads.

Meanwhile, an onlooker recorded the whole episode and uploaded it on social media that went viral. In the video, the young couple is seen sitting crouched while the mob is tonsuring and hurling abuses at both.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the victim, a case was registered against 22 persons. While a manhunt was launched to nab the culprits, three persons were arrested so far, sources said.