Bhubaneswar: Three Railway personnel were killed when the engine of 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express caught fire after hitting a maintenance tower car in Rayagada district Tuesday, officials said.

All three deceased were engaged in the maintenance tower car when the accident took place between Singapur Road and Keutaguda, East Coast Railway (ECoR) spokesperson JP Mishra told mediapersons. The deceased have been identified as Sagar, senior section engineer, (Electrical), Gouri Naidu, electrical technician, and Suresh, technician of the maintenance tower.

The incident happened after the engine, the front guard-cum-luggage van and a general second class coach of the train got derailed after hitting the maintenance tower car engaged in some work, Mishra said.

The engine caught fire after it hit the tower car and later it was detached from the rake. All the 148 passengers travelling on the train did not suffer injuries.

The Railways have ordered an inquiry into the accident by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Kolkata, said Mishra. He added that the incident has been viewed with grave concern and the Railway Board has sought full details of the accident.

The station masters on duty at Keutguda and Singapur Road have been placed under suspension, Mishra further informed.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety is an independent statutory authority under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Fire brigade and ambulance were sent to the site and senior officers from Visakhapatnam also rushed in. Two buses were brought in to transport the passengers of the train to Jagdalpur and arrangements were made to provide them food and refreshments, informed Mishra.

PNN & Agencies