Kolkata: A three-member BJP central delegation led by former Union Minister SS Ahluwalia will visit Saturday trouble-torn Bhatpara in Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, where two persons were killed and several others injured in clashes. The skirmish happened between two groups suspected to be affiliated to the TMC and the BJP.

“Our party leadership has named three-member delegation led by our MP from Bengal SS Ahluwalia which will visit Bhatpara, Saturday. He will be accompanied by MP Satyapal Singh and BD Ram. Other state leaders will also accompany them,” said BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargia here Friday.

According to BJP sources, the delegation will submit its report to party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Raising fingers at the state police, the BJP central leadership accused them of acting as ‘TMC cadres’ and demanded a CBI inquiry into the Bhatpara firing incident which took place Thursday.

The authorities have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in and around the area following the violence.

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP have blamed each other for the clash, which is seen as an attempt to establish dominance in Bhatpara, which comes under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

“Mamata Banerjee and her party goons along with police have turned Bengal into killing fields just because the BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in the state. They are trying to wipe out BJP cadres and voters from the Bhatpara area. But this will not yield any result,” Vijayvargia, BJP in-charge of Bengal, said.

Reacting to the BJP’s demand for a CBI inquiry, senior TMC leader and minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said, the BJP wants to ‘tamper evidence’ about its involvement in the Bhatpara incident.

It should be stated here that TMC’s Dinesh Trivedi had won from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat twice in 2010 and 2014. However, this time he lost to Arjun Singh who had left the TMC just before the elections and joined the BJP.

Agencies