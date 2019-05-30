Belpahar:In a tragic incident, three members of a family were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a coal-laden truck on National Highway-49 near Pipilimal in Jharsuguda Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Bisikesan Kalo (55), his wife Tapaswini (50) and son Satya Narayan (25) of Kudaloi village.

According to sources, the trio was returning to their house after shopping for Satya Narayan’s marriage when the coal-laden truck hit their bike killing all of them on the spot.

Soon after the incident, the driver of the truck fled the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, angry locals staged a road blockade.

Irate residents blocked the national highway demanding compensation for the next of kin of the deceased. On intimation, Belpahar police and Lakhanpur police reached the spot, seized the truck and began a probe into the incident.

In another incident, two persons were killed while seven others received critical injuries after the four-wheeler they were travelling in hit an electric pole near Khirpada Chhak on Baisinga-Manatri road in Baripada.

Reportedly, the injured have been admitted to nearby hospital.

PNN