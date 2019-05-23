Bhadrak: With all necessary arrangements for counting of votes having been put in place, the administration has tightened security to ensure law and order in Bhadrak.

A three-tier security has been thrown around counting centres. At the first gate, central forces were deployed while armed forces will look after security at the second corridor. The third corridor will be looked after by general police.

Sources said, 13 platoons of armed forces and two platoons of central reserve forces will be deployed.

Besides, 50 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, seven DSPs, 8 inspectors, five havildars, 21 OR constables and 56 home guards were deployed.

Two additional SPs were tasked to monitor the security exercise.

Notably, vote counting was taking place at one place for five Assembly seats and lone parliamentary seat in the district. This time, two counting centres were arranged.

Votes for Bhadrak sadar and Bhandaripokhari seats will be held at Zilla Sanskruti Bhawan while votes of Dhamnagar, Chandbali and Basudevpur will be held at Bhadrak Autonomous College.

PNN