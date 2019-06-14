Bargarh: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager at Padampur in Bargarh district Friday. The matter came to the fore after the survivor’s father lodged a complaint with the local police in this regard.

As per the complaint, the 15-year-old boy, who happens to be the survivor’s neighbour, lured the girl and took her to an isolated place after finding her alone in the house. He then raped her and dropped her back home, asking her not to reveal the matter to anyone.

However, her parents came to know of it after she complained of pain. Based on the FIR, the police Friday detained the juvenile for interrogation.

Padampur police said a case has been registered and medical examination of both the accused and the survivor has been conducted. The accused teenager will be produced before the juvenile justice board after the medical report arrives, the police added.

Mason held for rape bid

Bant: A mason allegedly attempted to rape a tribal woman at Ramakrushnapur under this block in Bhadrak district. A complaint was filed at police station Friday following which the police arrested the accused Ugrasen Mallick. The complaint stated that the woman was alone Tuesday night when the mason entered her home and tried to rape her. Police produced the accused in a court.