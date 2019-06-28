Baripada: Four people were killed and five injured in a collision between a bus and a trailer truck at Agaria chowk under Baisinga Police limits in Baripada late Thursday night.

According to the information available, the bus named ‘Kalpana’ was carrying passengers from Bhubaneswar to Baripada when it met with the accident around midnight

On being informed, police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers trapped inside the bus. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital in Betnoti village of Mayurbhanj district. Later those with grievous injuries were shifted to the Baripada Medical College.

