Cuttack: Cuttack Sadar police, Friday, claimed to have arrested four more members of an inter-state car-lifting gang that had lifted a car from Bamphakuda on National Highway no.16 in between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack June 28.

The arrested have been identified as Srikant Sharma of West Bengal, Waris Alli Khan and Muhammad Moquim of Pratapgrah in Uttar Pradesh and Sasanka Sekhar Pati of Mahanadi Vihar area of Cuttack city.

Police seized six cars and as many mobile phones from the arrested persons.

The four accused had been booked in several cases of crime in Cuttack Sadar police station and Sahid Nagar, Mancheswar and Laxmisagar police stations in Bhubaneswar, said a police officer.

Police had arrested four members of the car-lifting gang from Balasore July 1.

Subhas Chandra Behera, a resident of Balikuda, was returning home from Bhubaneswar in his car on the night of June 28. Seven members of the car-lifting gang intercepted Behera near Bamphakuda on NH 16.

They had lifted Behera’s car by frightening him with sharp-edged weapons, police said.

Cuttack Sadar police had registered a case after receiving a complaint in this regard from Behera.

“The gang was operating on NH 16 between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. They used to take stolen cars to Kolkata through Balasore,” said a police officer.