Puri: The state government has arranged altogether 44 platoons of police personnel for the smooth conduct of Snana Purnima ritual of Srimandir deities.

According to sources, at least 25 platoons of security personnel would be deployed in and around Srimandir on the occasion.

The security arrangement in the Holy City would be supervised by two commandants, eight deputy commandants and additional superintendent of police rank officials, 11 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and 122 inspectors and sub-inspectors, said Inspector General of Police (central) Soumendra Priyadarshi.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police RP Sharma Sunday visited the city and inspected security arrangement.

The district administration has installed barricades at the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir to regulate the crowd. A dog squad and a bomb disposal squad have also made a recce around the temple.