Any latest song, be it a party song or a romantic song, is highly likely to have Neha Kakkar’s name and voice behind it. Also, you can be pretty sure that the song would be a blockbuster and topping the charts.

So, if music is your go-to for everything, these Neha Kakkar songs would surely entice you. Here’s a collection of Neha Kakkar’s songs for you to listen as per your mood.

Naina

Though not a part of the movie, this version by Neha Kakkar is probably more popular than the original one used in Dangal. Her soulful voice somehow makes the already beautiful lyrics more meaningful.

Akhiyan (Unplugged)

The creative brother-sister duo of Neha and Tony Kakkar gave us one of the most meaningful and melodious songs with this one. Akhiyan should definitely be in your Neha Kakkar songs list.

Kala Chashma

If the search is on for party songs, this one would be among the top 5 for sure! From young to old, this tune is loved by all.

Dil Diyan Gallan

When it comes to male singers, Atif’s Aslam’s name immediately pops to mind. So when he does a duet with Neha, that too in a lover concert. we get another one worthy to be added to our list of Neha Kakkar songs.

Sunny Sunny

This became an instant hit among the Goa lovers and still continues to be a favorite one in the list of Neha Kakkar songs which are have increased double fold since this song came out back in 2013.

6. Dilbar Dilbar

7. Aankh Marey