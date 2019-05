Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): After a video went viral on the social media in which five people are seen beating two persons for carrying beef in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, the police Saturday arrested and jailed the five.

In the video, posted on the social media by the main accused Shubham Baghel Friday, the cow vigilantes with saffron gamchha (towels) around their necks are beating two persons with sticks.

The cow vigilantes — Baghel, Yogesh Uike, Dileep Namdev, Rohit Yadav and Shyam Lal — had assaulted three persons, including a woman, who were identified as Dilip Malviya, Sama Ansari and Tausif Khan.

After the incident, the police Wednesday had arrested the three for carrying 140 kg beef in an auto-rickshaw and booked them under the Madhya Pradesh Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act.

Police arrested the cow vigilantes only after the video went viral.

IANS