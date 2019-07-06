Sportspersons often run the risk of being at the receiving end of career threatening injuries. While some had to quit their sport altogether, some sadly lost their lives either on the playing field or through an injury sustained during gameplay.

Here’s a list of five cricketers who died of injuries on the field:

Phillip Hughes

Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes fractured his skull, suffering massive bleeding after being struck on the head by a bouncer from Sean Abott during a Sheffield Shield match between South Australia and New South Wales.Hughes was operated at a Sydney hospital but sadly passed away two days later.

Raman Lamba

Former India international Raman Lamba had scored over 8000 runs for Delhi in first-class cricket at an average of 53.84. Once while playing a club match in Bangladesh, Lamba was hit on the head before going into coma for three days. He was pronounced day after succumbing to the injury. He had made 32 ODI and 4 Test appearances for India.

Darryn Randall

Darryn Randall was a South African wicketkeeper-batsman who was hit on the side of the head while attempting a pull shot. He immediately collapsed on the field but despite being rushed to a hospital, the doctors could not save his life as the injury was too severe.

Zulfiqar Bhatti

Pakistani cricketer Zulfiqar Bhatti received a blow to his chest during a T20 tournament in Sukkur, Sindh. The 22-year-old, the youngest of five brothers in the family, was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Richard Beaumont

English club cricketer Richard Beaumont had one of the best games of his life when he took five wickets in a domestic Test for Pedmore CC. But shortly after his five-wicket haul, he collapsed on the pitch reportedly due to a heart attack. He was pronounced dead on his arrival at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth hospital.

PNN