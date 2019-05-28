Rourkela: The Plant Site police arrested five members of an interstate dacoit gang late Sunday night. Three others managed to flee.

The arrested dacoits are Sheikh Noor Alam, 30, Sheikh Chand, 24, Ananta Jena, 30, Totan Dalai and Mohammed Hyder Ali, 21. They belong to Jharkhand and West Bengal.

A country pistol and two rounds of live cartridges, two swords, torch lights, two choppers, seven mobile phones and two bags were recovered from them. The accused were presented in a court Monday.

It is learnt that Sunday night the gang was planning a crime near Bandhamunda. Police got information about the gang, and a team arrested five of them.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Aswini Kumar Panda said, “We are searching for the three who escaped. As per preliminary investigations, the gang is involved in many crimes. They were operating from Saraikela and have spread their network to other areas.”

The state police will soon contact the police forces of Jharkhand and West Bengal for further investigation. Police registered a case in this connection.

