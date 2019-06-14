Colombo: Five suspects linked to the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka have been repatriated from the UAE, police said Friday.

The suspects include Mohamed Milhan — prominent member of the banned terror outfit National Thawheed Jamath (NTJ)–that was responsible for the attacks.

Milhan was also listed as a prime terror suspect in the Intelligence warnings issued before the Easter Sunday terror attacks, the Times Online reported.

“Officers of the Criminal Investigations Department brought the suspects back to Sri Lanka this morning,” police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said in a statement.

A series of coordinated blasts April 21 targeted three churches and high-end hotels, killing 258 people and injuring over 500 others.

Earlier, the Sri Lankan government had banned the NTJ after the deadly attacks and arrested over 100 people in connection with the blasts, along with a parliament official arrested last month for the alleged links to the banned Islamic extremist group.

PTI