PM Narendra Modi recently posted a video of himself performing morning exercises in response to Virat Kohli’s Fitness Challenge. Here are the advantages of the yoga asannas and breathing exercises.

After Virat Kohli nominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the #FitnessChallenge, the PM posted a 1.49-minute video of his morning exercise routine. In the video, PM Modi can be seen performing several yoga asannas and breathing exercises. He also walked on a track inspired by the five elements of nature and did some stretching exercises.

Advertising

Dressed in a black jogging outfit, the 67-year-old sat on a rock for meditation after doing stretching exercises. “Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises,” he tweeted.

Walking barefoot on the grass

The video starts by showing PM Modi walking on grass. Now, this exercise has numerous advantages. Apart from keeping our feet healthy, walking barefoot on grass improves eyesight and relieves stress. It helps to rejuvenate the senses and calms the mind. It further strengthens the muscles in your feet and ankles.

Meditation

PM Modi is seen sitting on a rock with one of legs half-crossed and meditating. From reducing stress to increasing concentration level, meditation has amazing benefits. It is a great source of energy and increases self-awareness as well. Furthermore, it helps in improving cardiovascular health and slows down ageing.

Nadi Shodhana asanna (The alternate nostril)

For this exercise, one needs to use their right thumb and close the right nostril first. Slowly inhale through the left nostril and close it with your ring finger. Repeat this with your left thumb and on your left nostril as well. Continue doing this for a few number of times. This pranayam helps in releasing toxins and purifies the respiratory channels.

Stretching exercises

In the video, PM Modi was spotted doing stretching exercises on a rock. Now, stretching helps in keeping the body flexible and promotes blood circulation. It also reduces cholesterol and revitalises your energy levels.

Walking on a track of different surfaces

The 67-year-old was seen walking on a grass, water and pebbles in various ways. In his Twitter post, he mentioned that this exercise was inspired by the “Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash“. The exercise is supposed to help in strengthening joints and muscles.