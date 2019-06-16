Mumbai: Many new actresses have stepped into the film industry in 2019. Sizzling actresses like Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria and Pranutan Bahl have won the hearts of millions of fans with their power-packed performances.

Another half of the year is still there and many more new actresses are going to debut in the remaining months. So let’s bring you actresses who will make their debut soon.

Isabel Kaif: The first name in this list is Isabel Kaif, sister of Katrina Kaif. She will be seen in lead role opposite Sooraj Pancholi in ‘Time to Dance’ directed by Stanley D’Costa. It is a dance-based movie. According to media reports, the shooting of this film has started in London. This film will be released in November this year.

Sanjana Sanghi: Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who was seen in side role in Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rockstar’, will be seen in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara as female lead. It is based on author John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars, which was also adapted in film as the The Fault in Our Stars (2014). This film may be released in the month of November this year.

Shivlika Oberoi: Shivlika Oberoi will be seen in lead role in an upcoming film ‘Pagal’ opposite Amresh Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri, a romantic thriller film. Earlier, Sivilika has worked as assistant director of Sajid Nadiadwala in the film Kick and Housefull 3. This film may be released this year in July-August.

Sehar Lamba: Sehar Lamba will be debuting in the upcoming film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass’ opposite Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol. Sehar has won the Times Fresh Face award. However, there is no confirmation about the release of this film so far.

Aalia Furniturewalla: Aalia Furniturewalla is very much popular on social media. This star kid is the daughter of Pooja Bedi often stays in headlines. Ali will be seen playing the character of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter in the movie Jawani Janeman’ of Nitin Kakar. It is said that the film will be released in 2020.

PNN/Agencies