Kabul, June 3:At least five people were killed and 10 injured Monday in an explosion in Kabul that targeted an Afghan government bus, officials said.

The explosion occurred at 1.30 p.m. on Darul Aman road near the American University of Afghanistan, reports Tolo News. Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi confirmed that a magnetic IED targeted the bus which was carrying employees of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission.

Monday’s blast comes a day after four serial explosions took place in Kabul on Sunday, that killed two people and injured over 24 others.

Kabul has been rocked by explosions in the last one week. On May 31, five people were killed when a car bomb targeting a convoy of foreign troops exploded. On May 30, six people were killed in a suicide attack on the Marshal Fahim National Defence University.