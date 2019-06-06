Berhampur: In a major breakthrough, Aska police Wednesday arrested five more people in connection with the brutal murder of Manoj Jena, the Congress MLA candidate from Aska constituency.

While four accused were arrested from Laxmipur in Koraput district, another was arrested from Balugaon railway station, the police said. Three motorcycles, two country-made guns, two sharp-edged weapons used in the crime were seized from the accused.

Meanwhile, Berhampur police have issued a lookout circular against prime accused Bhagwan Sahu.

Earlier, the police had arrested two men — Ganesh Nayak alias Bulu and Hrusikesh Patra — in connection with the murder.

A lookout notice was issued May 27 against seven persons accused in the murder of Jena.

Jena had suffered critical bullet injuries after four assailants shot at him and one of his associates near Golanthara in Berhampur May 24. He succumbed to his injuries two days later.

