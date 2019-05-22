Bhawanipatna (Kalahandi): In a tragic incident, six persons including five members of a family including two children were killed while another was left with serious injuries after a truck rammed into their car while they were travelling on NH-26 near Jaring forest in Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district.

The bone-chilling incident occurred late Tuesday night. The deceased have been identified as Ashutosh Behera, his brother, Jagannath Behera, son Vicky Behera, house helper, and his two granddaughters.

According to sources, the family had gone to Vishakhapatnam for some work. On their way back home, they alighted from a train at Kesinga. Later, they were on their way home on a car when the incident occurred.

The family was en route to Khuraselguda village from Kesinga when a truck coming from the opposite side rammed into the car. While two persons present in the car died on the spot, four others succumbed at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Ashutosh’s daughter-in-law is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Bhawanipatna. Doctors have stated her health condition to be critical.

On being informed police reached the spot and seized the body for post mortem. While the exact reason behind the mishap is unknown, it is suspected that the accident occurred as Ashutosh drowsed while driving, sources said.

Similarly, a man was killed in a road mishap after the car he was travelling in plunged into a 20-feet deep canal in Adaba village in Gajapati district late last night. The deceased was identified as Rabi, a resident of Berhampur.

According to sources, the mishap occurred late on Wednesday night while the car was en route to Brahmanigaon from Adaba when Rabi lost control over the wheels of the vehicle. The four-wheeler skidded off the road and fell into the 20-feet deep canal.

Rabi, who was trapped and crushed in the car, died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body. The body has been sent for post mortem, sources said.