Joda: In yet another heinous incident, a minor girl was gangraped in this industrial town in Keonjhar district Monday evening.

According to police, the victim and her boy friend were gossiping at Laxmipadia here when six to seven youths reached the spot and overpowered them. The boy, however, managed to free himself and went to call his uncle. Taking advantage of the girl’s loneliness, the youths took turns on her.

Later, the girl was found in a critical condition and she was rushed to the government hospital here.

Although the family has not yet registered a complaint, the police took cognizance of the case sensing the seriousness of the crime. The police have arrested five persons in this connection.

“We have arrested five accused persons who are being interrogated. No complaint has been registered by the victim’s family so far,” said Barbil sub divisional police officer (SDPO). “The victim is apparently in a state of shock and not in a position to express anything,” he added.

On the other hand, the victim’s family said the girl had gone missing since Thursday. They had been searching for her at their relatives’ houses. Only Tuesday morning the family was informed that the minor was gangraped and hospitalised.