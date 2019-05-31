Hatadihi: A five-year-old girl, Laxmi Behera, was afflicted with an eye disease at Jalasarpur under Hatadihi block in Keonkhar. Her parents are too poor to arrange funds for her treatment. Her treatment has been neglected at a time when the government claims that it has been ensuring free treatment to the poor. The girl needs immediate operation of her affected eye, said her parents. Her father Radheshyam Behera appealed to the administration to help his daughter’s treatment. Locals have also demanded immediate help to the poor kid.

PNN