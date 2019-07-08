Rajnagar: A total of 571 families have been marooned by incessant rains at Bagapatia village of Gupti panchayat under this block in Kendrapara district.

Satabhaya under Rajnagar block is near the coast of Bay of Bengal. With the sea slowly swallowing up the land, 571 families had been shifted from Satabhaya and rehabilitated at Bagapatia, April 20, 2018. Each family was given a house under the ‘Biju Pucca House Yojana’ scheme along with 10 decimal of land. At the time of rehabilitation, they were given Rs 10,000 to erect a dam to prevent the overflow of water.

The families settled in the new locality. However, they faced immense problems from the onsets as there is no proper drainage facility. Even a slight drizzle leaves the area waterlogged. Now with the monsoon setting and heavy rains a daily routine, the families find themselves marooned. Frequent power cuts have added to their woes.

The rehabilitated inhabitants have threatened to resort to strike and agitation if they are not provided with basic facilities immediately.

PNN