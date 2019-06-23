Umerkote: Six members of a family in Dasapur village under Raighar block in Nabarangpur district fell sick after consuming wild mushrooms Saturday. Three of them are children and the others women.

The victims are being treated at the Umerkote Community Health Centre and all of them are out of danger, Dr Sumanta Raul said. According to sources, the family members plucked wild mushrooms in the morning which had sprouted on the fence of their house and prepared a curry.

However, three women of the family — Janaki Sardar, Jayanti Sardar and Vimala Sardar — and three children Rahul Sardarm 10, Deepa Sardar, 11, and Khusi Sardar, 13, started showing symptoms of food poisoning soon after eating the mushroom curry.

They were immediately rushed to the Raighar Primary Health Centre and subsequently shifted to the Umerkote CHC as their condition deteriorated. Now, they are undergoing treatment in the paediatric and female wards.

In the wake of rains, wide varieties of mushrooms are sprouting these days, all of which are not edible. The locally available wild mushrooms should always be verified for edibility before consumption. Farm grown mushrooms are comparatively safe than the wild mushrooms.

PNN