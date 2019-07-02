Keonjhar: Six orphan siblings at Lunga village under Saharpada block in this district got a new lease of life after the state Chief Secretary directed the district administration to take steps for their rehabilitation and make arrangements for their education, a report said.

The Chief Secretary intervened in the matter after going through the reports published in Orissa POST.

The six siblings, five of them girls, were identified as Janaki Munda, Balma Munda, Manju Munda, Manguli Munda, Krupasindhu Munda and Lilyamayee Munda.

The siblings lost their father two years back to a kidney ailment and were managing with their mother but life turned cruel on them and snatched away their only hope of survival. Their mother Sambhari Munda too passed away June 14 leaving the children in lurch.

Left with no option, they left studies and decided to do odd jobs to earn a living. This correspondent took note of them and published a report highlighting their plight.

On being directed by the Chief Secretary, Collector Ashis Thackrey directed the district welfare officer and district child protection officer (DCPO) to visit the children and submit a report to him on their rehabilitation and education. The district welfare extension officer (WEO) Pradyumna Das and DCPO Debangana Barik visited the children at their home at Munda Sahi in Lunga village and enquired about their plight. They also met the villagers in this regard.

When contacted, DCPO Barik said the administration has decided to admit Balma and Manju to Class-IX and Manguli to Class-VIII at the Gopabandhu Residential High School at Jamuda run by the SC/ST department. Krupasindhu will be admitted to Class-IV and Lilyamani Class-II at the Ramachandrapur Ashram School.

The WEO has been asked to take steps on the admission of the children and submit a status report within two days.

Janaki who has completed her HSC will be admitted to a skill development course and provided with a job after completion of her studies, she added.

The villagers have also demanded house and other facilities for the siblings as they are living in a dilapidated house.

