Cuttack Sadar: A few hours after being knocked down by an unidentified vehicle at Kandarpur Bazaar on Cuttack-Paradip Road here, a 60-year-old trader succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here late Wednesday, a Kandarpur police official said.

The mishap took place Wednesday night when Uday Behera, a resident of Siddheswarpur here, was walking down home after closing the day’s business. “Behera suffered multiple injuries after an unknown vehicle hit him from the rear. Passersby rushed a profusely bleeding Behera to SCBMCH where he succumbed late Wednesday night,” the official said, adding that Behera’s body has been handed over to his family after an autopsy.

Efforts are on to track down the errant vehicle and the man behind the wheels too, the official added.