Lucknow: Seven children were feared drowned after a van fell into the Indira canal here, district officials said Thursday. The van carrying 29 people, who were returning from a marriage ceremony, fell into the canal late Wednesday night, Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma told reporters. He also said that the other 22 people in the vehicle have been rescued.

“Seven children, all in the age group of 5-10 years, are missing. They might have been washed away to a significant distance as the flow of water in the canal is rather high…rescue operations are on,” Sharma said.

A team of the NDRF has been deployed for rescue operations and divers were pressed into service.

According to locals who reside in the Nagram area on the outskirts of this city, the driver of the van lost control and the vehicle skidded into the canal. Even before the rescue personnel arrived, the locals jumped into the canal and saved the lives of a number of people.

Sharma meanwhile informed that nets have been placed at strategic locations in the canal to prevent the children from being swept away.

Agencies

