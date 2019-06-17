Bhubaneswar: 7 players from Odisha – Meerarani Hembram, Rajani Sabar, Laxmipriya Sahoo, Parbati Kisku, Hupi Majhi, Sumitra Nayak and Subhalaxmi Barik have been named in the 26-member Indian women’s rugby team who will participate in the Asia Rugby Women’s Championship in Manila, Philippines from June 19 to 23. The Indian team will departed Sunday.

The tournament is one of the qualifier rounds for the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup to be held in New Zealand. The squad will be led by captain Vahbiz Bharucha and face Singapore, Philippines and China.

Extending his best wishes to the Indian team, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sport and Youth Services, Government of Odisha, Vishal Dev , said, “I congratulate the players on their selection to the national team and wish them the very best for their tournament.”

“Their determination and relentless spirit is admirable and inspiring for other young women in sports disciplines. It is also a matter of great pride that seven players from Odisha have made it to the national team. We are confident that the team will demonstrate outstanding performance in Manila and bring laurels for our country,” he added.

Speaking on the team’s preparation, chief coach Ludwuiche Van Deventer, said, “I am proud of our players. In the last few days at the preparatory camp they underwent extensive strength and conditioning training and have demonstrated great passion and commitment to advance their skills and this tournament could be a great platform to showcase them.”

The squad: Vahbiz Bharucha (C), Neha Pardeshi, Himani Dutt, Ramneek Kaur, Hupi Majhi, Laxmipriya Sahu, Meerarani Hembram, Subhalaxmi Barik, Sumitra Nayak, Parbati Kisku, Rajani Sabar, Lachmi Oraon, Asha Oraon, Chanda Oraon, Sangeeta Bera, Sweety Kumari, Sweta Shahi, Sheetal Sharma, Namita Bhoj, Priya, Neha, Priya Bansal, Jyoti Choudhary, Gohar Ara, Shikha Yadava and Sultana. Head coach: Ludwiche van Deventer (South Africa).