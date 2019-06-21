Cuttack: This International Yoga Day, a 77 years old man from Cuttack needs special mention.

Defying his age, Shivaji Singh — a resident of Chandini Chowk area in Cuttack town — did some asanas such as ‘Padmasana’ and ‘Sabasana’ in Gadgadia ghat of Mahanadi River Friday leaving people surprised.

Singh started practicing yoga 20 years ago and keeps going strong.

In fact, he swears by Yoga. This is the only way he keeps himself fit and fine, he says.

Shivaji claims to be able to keep many diseases at bay through practicing yoga. While describing the advantages of yogasanas, he said that ‘Padmasana’ and ‘Savashan’ go a long way in maintaining belly and sugar levels respectively.

He says he is giving swimming training to policemen and loves to entertain people by performing asanas in water.

