Kendrapara: The Pattamundai police arrested eight persons belonging to an inter-district bike stealing gang Saturday, and recovered 23 stolen bikes from them, SP Niti Sekhar said at a press meet.

The SP said that one Giti Krushna Pattanayak of Dakhiniadia, located in front of the Women’s College of Pattamundai, lodged an FIR June 26 at the Pattamundai Police Station saying that around 4.30 pm June 24 he had parked his bike in front of his house, and that some people stole his bike using a duplicate key.

The police registered a case under Section 379 of IPC and started investigations by setting up two teams under the supervision of SDPO Ranjan Kumar Dey.

The police later arrested eight persons from Pattamundai and recovered 23 stolen bikes.

The arrested men are members of an inter-district gang as the seized bikes were found to have been stolen from places like Rajakanika, Rajnagar, Aul and Pattamundai areas of Kendrapara district and Chandabali and Bhadrak areas of Bhadrak district and from Bhubaneswar, said SP Niti Sekhar.

The arrested men are Sapan Malik, a garage mechanic and kingpin of the racket, Gouranga Malik, Putia Panda, Gadhia Malik, Ranjan Malik, Deepak Natha, Pradeep Malik and Suresh Chandra Natha.

