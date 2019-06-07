Dubai: At least eight Indians were among the 17 people killed when a tourist bus rammed into a signboard here, the Indian Consulate said Friday.

Nine persons were seriously injured when the driver of the bus, bearing an Omani number plate, wrongly entered a road not designated for buses towards Al Rashidiya metro station here Thursday.

“We are sorry to inform that as per local authorities and relatives it is so far confirmed that eight Indians have passed away in Dubai bus accident,” the Indian Consulate in Dubai tweeted.

The bus, carrying 31 passengers, crashed into a height barrier, which slashed the rear window, cut into the left side of the bus and killed passengers sitting on that side, the ‘Gulf News’ reported.

The Indian Consulate expressed condolences to the families of those who passed away in this tragic accident. “The Consulate along with other officials and community members met the concerned relatives as well as hospital and police authorities late in the night to assure of all help,” it said in a statement.

The deceased Indians have been identified as Rajagopalan, Feroz Khan Pathan, Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Deepak Kumar, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Kiran Johnny, Vasudev, Tilakram Jawahar Thakur.

However according to sources and workers at the Rashid Hospital where the injured are being treated, at least 10 Indians have died. Apart from them, two Pakistani, one Omani and one Irish nationals are also said have been killed in the accident.

Agencies