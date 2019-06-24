Champua: Even as the hunger strike by people of Badakalimati at Champua sub-collector’s office entered the seventh day Sunday, eight agitators fell sick.

As their condition turned critical, they were admitted to Champua hospital, while one of them was shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

Those who were hospitalised were Hemanta Nayak, Gita Nayak, Sarojini Patra, Bhubaneswar Mahakud, Astami Munda, Sashi Sinku, Mina Patra and Sanatan Barik.

They have been protesting against a private company for reneging on its promises such as jobs for locals and peripheral development.

On the other hand, the administration has taken no steps to settle the issue. The agitators, firm on their stand, have continued their stir amid rains.

Saturday, Keonjhar MLA Mohan Charan Majhi extended his support to the protesters, assuring that their demands would be raised in the State Assembly. He said that the company and the administration are under an influential mafia.

A few days back, nine agitators had fallen sick and were admitted to a hospital. After their discharge, they again joined the agitation.

Three days into the agitation, the administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC near the Champua sub-collector’s office for a day and then whisked away some agitators. Police had booked 19 agitators and decided to produce them in a court, but at that time their supporters had staged protests outside the police station.

Later, the police registered a case against 98 people under Section 107 of IPC and produced them in the sub-collector’s court. The officials had tried to convince the locals and told them to sign PR bonds for their release, but the agitators refused to do so. They were firm on their stand and continued their agitation.

PNN