India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma went onto meet 87-year-old Charu Lata Patel after India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs to reach the semi-finals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Virat Kohli also tweeted an image with Charu Lata Patel, thanking her for immense support and saluting her passion and dedication as a fan.

Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. 🙏🏼😇 pic.twitter.com/XHII8zw1F2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2019

Virat Kohli then took to Twitter to share pictures with the elderly Indian fan. “Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She’s 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I’ve ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one,” Virat wrote in his tweet.

How amazing is this?! India's top-order superstars @imVkohli and @ImRo45 each shared a special moment with one of the India fans at Edgbaston.#CWC19 | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/3EjpQBdXnX — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

Speaking to ANI, she told that she has been watching cricket for last many decades. She also added that she was there in 1983, when India won the World Cup for the first time under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. “India will win the world cup I am sure. I pray to Lord Ganesha that India wins. I bless the team always. When Kapil paaji won the World Cup in 1983, I was there as well,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

With the win Tuesday, India became the second team to book their place in the semi-finals of the World Cup 2019 after Australia. India will next lock horns with Sri Lanka in their next league fixture.