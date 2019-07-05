Kannur (Kerala): Nine RSS and BJP workers were Friday sentenced to life imprisonment for killing CPI-M worker inside the Kannur jail in 2004, in what could be the first-ever political murder inside a prison.

A group of RSS/BJP jail inmates attacked K.P. Ravindran, also housed at the same jail, with iron rods April 6, 2004. He was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The Thalassery Additional Sessions Court sentenced the nine convicts – Pavithran, Phalgunan, K.P. Reghu, Sanal Prasad, P.K. Dineshan, K.Sasi, Anil Kumar, Suni and Ashokan. A fine of Rs 1 lakh each was also slapped on them.

In all, 31 RSS/BJP workers, all of them housed at the Kannur jail, was arraigned as accused for the brutal attack on Ravindran, but only nine were convicted.

IANS