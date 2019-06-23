Jeypore/Koraput: The district education officer, Koraput, has decided to close down 90 primary schools out of 2,444 in 14 blocks, municipalities and notified area councils (NACs) of the district due to low student strength from the academic year 2019-20.

The number schools facing closure in various blocks is: Bandhugaon 10; Baipariguda 4; Dasamantapur 4; Jeypore 1; Koraput 11; Kotapad 1; Kundura 1; Lamataput 5; Laxmipur 21; Nandapur 4; Narayanapatna 11; Pottangi 7; and Semiliguda 10.

The maximum number of primary schools to be closed is 21 in the densely tribal populated and Maoist prone Laxmipur block. The students who are now studying in these 90 primary schools will be accommodated in the nearby schools.

District Education Officer Pramod Panda said, “The students, who will be admitted into schools farther than their respective homes, will be paid conveyance allowance.”

PNN