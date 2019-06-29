Bargaon: At least 98 snakes were rescued from the houses of people in Bargaon area of Sundargarh district over last four months. Snake rescuer Mahendra Naik has rescued at least 80 snakes in this block alone. Another 18 snakes have been rescued by Bargaon forest officials Jaya Narayan Pradhan, Harihar Sahu, Khirod Naik and Animesh Sarangi. On Wednesday and Thursday, at least 13 snakes were rescued from the house of a local, Munu Sa. Most of the rescued snakes are cobras and their hatchlings. With most of the houses being ‘kutcha’, the snakes make their homes inside the walls of these houses. Locals urged the administration to provide ‘pucca’ houses to the residents before the reptiles claim anyone’s life.

PNN