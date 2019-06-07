BHUBANESWAR: Sanjukta Singh, a tribal student of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), has been selected to study in Weiss High School in Pflugerville, Texas for the next academic session. She was offered a seat after qualifying for Kennedy Lugar Youth Exchange and Study Program hosted by AFS Intercultural Programs.

Singh cleared HSC examination this year securing 80% marks. She belongs to a poor Bhumija tribal family in Nuapadhi village of Remuna Block of Balasore district. She lost her father at a young age. Her mother managed the family working as a daily labour. She will get higher education with full scholarship from the US Govt.

Expressing his satisfaction over the success of Sanjukta, Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, “KISS strives to empower talented but poor tribal kids to achieve their full potential. The institute has helped many of its students, most of them orphaned tribal kids, to travel to the US and pursue their education there. Sanjukta’s success proves that with proper support even poor and underprivileged students can travel across the world and pursue their dreams.”