They started when the term ‘Men in Blue’ was not in vogue. Cricket was a game in whites with the red cherry. But what started 45 years ago today is a hugely celebrated event with all the cricket-playing nations aiming for top glory. The 2019 ICC World Cup is on, still in its nascent stage though, but the enthusiasm among the supporters and the fans are sky high.

India have been an integral part of the World Cup since 1975 when the first edition of the event was played. Starting with baby steps, India have really become one of the top cricket nations of the world. But then it was not the case always. Orissa POST takes a look at India’s roller coaster ride down the World Cup’s memory lane.

1975: India were placed in Group A along with England, New Zealand and East Africa. The team captained by Sreenivas Venkatraghavan could only win the game against New Zealand and bowed out of the tournament in the group stages only. From India’s point of view this World cup will be remembered for Sunil Gavaskar’s bizarre batting efforts in the history of the game. The Indian opener batted the full quota of 60 overs and remained 36 not out.

1979: Again there is not much to gloat about India. They were in Group B with defending champions West Indies, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. India lost all their three matches. However, Gundappa Viswanath became the first Indian to score a half century in the World Cup when he got 75 against the West Indies. But in all the three matches India sank without a whimper.

1983: The year when India shocked the world. Considered no-hopers India sprang the greatest surprise in World Cup history beating two- time defending champions West Indies in the final by 43 runs at Lord’s. It was an astounding result and the revival point of limited overs cricket in India. The seeds of becoming a great cricket playing nation were sown then only. India first beat England in the semifinals before stunning the Windies.

Incidentally Mohinder Amarnath of India was adjudged man of the match in the semifinals and final, the first time a player achieving such a distinction. Kapil’s (Dev) devils put India firmly on the world cricket map.

1987: With the World cup coming for the first time to the Indian sub-continent, there were hopes and aspirations of an India-Pakistan final. Everything was on course till England blew away India in the semifinals at Mumbai and Australia stunned Pakistan in Lahore. But then such is the fan following of the game in India that 80,000-plus fans turned up at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to watch Australia defeat England and win the title for the first time.

1992: It was a World Cup of many ‘firsts’. South Africa came back to the ICC cricket fold, coloured clothes and white balls were introduced and a round robin league was played among the teams with the top four qualifying for the semifinals and finals. India finished a poor seventh among the nine teams winning only two of their eight games.

1996: Again it was disappointing times for India with the tournament played in the sub-continent. India reached the semifinals, but then against Sri Lanka they came a cropper. Crowd violence brought the game to an untimely halt at the Eden Gardens and match referee Clive Lloyd awarded the game to Sri Lanka who later on went to win their maiden title by defeating Australia in the final.

1999, 2003, 2007: The era of Australian dominance. Led by Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting, the Australians won the Cup thrice in succession. India were their opponents in the 2003 final but were blown away by 125 runs.

2011: India started the tournament as one of the favourites and ended with the Cup under the inspirational leadership of MS Dhoni. Mumbai partied, the whole nation followed suit after the skipper tonked Nuwan Kulasekara over the ropes to help India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, April 2, 2011. The hosts thus became the only country after Australia to win the Cup on more than one occasion. Gautam Gambhir also scored a brilliant 97 in the summit clash to set India on course for the title.

2015: India again reached the semifinals, but they were outdone by a determined Australian side by 95 runs. Steve Smith led the charge for the hosts with a brilliant century and India were never in the picture chasing a target of 329.

