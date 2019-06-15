These days, education has become a business for private schools with fees of school children increasing each passing year. Parents have to deposit huge amounts every year for the education of their children.

Schools, Colleges and educational institutions have made education a business and making huge bucks out of it. However, there is a school where parents deposit plastic wastes as school fees.

Sounds strange right? Yes, it might sound weird, but it is true. Today, we will bring to you a school where education is provided in exchange of plastic wastes. This has been reported from Ajegunle district in Lagos of Nigeria.

A school in Nigeria is accepting empty plastic bottles from parents and guardians in exchange of children’s school fees.

The organizations ‘African Clean Up Initiative’ and ‘WeCyclers’ launched the ‘Recycle Pay’ project and partnered with the Morit International School in Ajegunle to make it happen.

Parents have to bring bag of plastic wastes to a facility and have it weighed. Then it is converted into a monetary value and the amount has been deducted as fees to the school. Later the plastic is collected and again recycled.

With this initiative wastes will come down, environment will be little bit cleaner and quality education can be provided and most importantly the financial burden will be decreased on the family.

Parents are thrilled with the arrangement as it ensures that their children can continue their education. Wish this could happen in India also!

PNN/Agencies