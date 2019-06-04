Bhograi: What ‘Aloo-dum and ‘Dahi bara’ is to Cuttack, ‘Aloo-dum and Aloo Kasa’ is to Balasore.

No surprise, if you happen to be a first-time visitor to Balasore and Bhograi in particular, you will be thrilled to see young and elders alike relishing recipes prepared from potatoes.

It is the Aloo-dum and Aloo Kasa. While the first one is semi liquid, the second one is a little bit. The two snacks are the favourite tiffin item here.

Go to any restaurant or eatery and ask for ‘Bhograi Aloo-dum’, the name by which the recipe is famous here, the next moment you will have a plate-full of ‘Aloo-dum and Aloo Kasa’. Its irresistible aroma and oh-so taste will definitely make you wanting more.

In fact, the ‘Aloo-dum and Aloo Kasa’ has become an inalienable part of people’s lives here. Their day starts with this item and ends with it too. A tradition has been set here that a guest never forgets to take a packet of this dish with him to his/her relatives’ house. And what is more interesting is that, the guest will also be treated with the same item!

Although Aloo-Dum might have originated from Bhograi, it is no longer confined to Bhograi area. Foodies from Baliapal, Jaleswar and even neighbouring West Bengal also frequent some of the favourite joints only to savour a plate-full of this recipe. Some of them make it a mental note to take a parcel of this item on their back home.

The favourite dish has become a source of livelihood for many. Some have restaurants and some have kiosks. Yet some others can be seen selling the dish moving from village to village, on cycles with a large pot tied to it.

If there is a fair or festival, and a food court is put up, it is regarded incomplete without ‘Aloo-dum and Aloo Kasa’ stalls.

Small size potatoes, said to be the best for the dish, is currently selling for Rs 10 to 12 a kilogram. When the dish is prepared, its price is anywhere between Rs 20 and Rs 30.

“Preparing this dish is not a child’s game. If the proportion of spices get imbalance, nobody will savour it. Whenever we prepare the condiment for the dish, we do it carefully,” says Bhuban Jena, an ‘Aloo-dum and Aloo Kasa’ vendor from Bhograi Chauki Bazaar.

Jena admits that his father used to sell the dish and he has been in this business for 40 years now.

According to Neeladri Bhanj, an Aloo-dum shopkeeper of Baunsadiha, the demand for this dish is increasing with each passing day. He sells his preparation at daily markets and busy squares. He says, he has some regular customers who love to get the dish from him.

However, there are some profit-oriented businessmen who make compromises with the quality these days. Rajendu Bikash Patra, a nodal officer of a local school, said some businessmen use chemical colours to give the dish an attractive look. And this is not good for health at all. The food safety department should conduct regular inspections to instill a sense of fear among the businessmen.

When contacted, Bhograi supply department official Om Prakash Mahapatra said, “Use of chemical colours in ‘Aloo-dum and Aloo Kasa’ is detrimental to health. This can be stopped when the consumers and the traders are aware of what they are eating.”

PNN