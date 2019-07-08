New Delhi: Parliament passed Monday an amendment bill which allows voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for users to open bank accounts and get mobile phone connection. The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed in Rajya Sabha by a voice vote.

The Bill, which also provides for a stiff rupees one crore penalty and a jail term for private entities violating provisions on Aadhaar data, was already passed July 24 by Lok Sabha.

The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was introduced in Lok Sabha, June 24.

The amendments provide for use of Aadhaar number for KYC authentication on voluntary basis under the Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

