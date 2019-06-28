With more than a hundred thousand followers on Instagram, Aaliyah Kashyap is quite a sensation on social media.

Aaliyah is the daughter of Hindi film director Anurag Kashyap and his former wife Aarti Bajaj. She keeps sharing daily insights into her life on Instagram, keeping her plethora of fans entertained and updated.

Popular as she is, Aaliyah was still subjected to widespread trolling by Indian social media users. So much so, that she even received rape threats from a few demented individuals.

Her father Anurag sent a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him how to deal with such people who were reportedly BJP and Modi supporters.

“Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter,” wrote Anurag.

The director even shared a screenshot of the troll’s comment.

Aaliyah is often snapped together with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi kapoor.

Although the celebrity-kid is yet to make an entry into the Hindi film industry, she has already built up a considerable fan base on social media.

These pictures are evident why:

PNN