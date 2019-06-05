Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan prefers to stay away from limelight. Currently she is studying abroad. But the star kid loves to explore many places and keeps sharing candid photos on her Instagram page.

Recently, Ira took to her Instagram and shared the picture of her tattoo on a forearm. Her tattoo read, “If we won’t, who will?”

She shared the picture on her Instagram account and captioned, “If we won’t, who will? #tattoo #firsttattoo #maketheworldabetterplace #keeptrying.”

Ira Khan and Junaid Khan are Aamir Khan’s children with first wife Reena Dutta.

During a chat show Aamir Khan revealed that his children Junaid and Ira also want to be the part of the film industry. They also want to pursue their career in this line. However, he has warned them for the expectations that their names hold and also how the industry functions.