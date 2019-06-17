Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has thanked her father for the ‘great-skin-gene’ and called the actor ‘ridiculously over protective’.

In a Father’s Day message Sunday, Ira shared a childhood photograph and a video of her tickling her father Aamir.

She captioned the video: “From being ridiculously over proctective to telling me I should be more rebellious… you have been an amazing person to have in my life. You’re always there when I need you. People always ask what it’s like to be brought up by and around you, some think it would be really cool or exciting… but that would be an understatement.

“Thanks for being such an educational, stimulating and inspirational figure in my life. I’m passive aggressive too, so I may not tell you how cool I think you are but I definitely think it. And thanks for the great-skin-gene Happy Father’s Day.”

Ira is Aamir’s daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid.

IANS