New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Monday appointed Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh as its Odisha in-charge.

The decision was taken by party leader Arvind Kejriwal at a meeting of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

The party had also named him as its Rajasthan in-charge few days back.

It may be noted here that Rajasthan and Odisha apart, Singh also serves as in-charge of the party affairs in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.