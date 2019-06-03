New Delhi: After its poor show in the national capital in the recently concluded General Elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party with an aim to woo the women voters ahead of the 2020 Assembly elections, is considering to make Metro and Bus passes free for the women.

AAP which failed to open its accounts in the national capital in the Lok Sabha polls, its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday while addressing a public meeting here said, “They after tomorrow there will be a major announcement . Let me give you an indication that for women safety , to encourage women to use public transport more, for women in DTC and Metro, Delhi government is looking into all their fares should be waive off.”

Soon after the Lok Sabha debacle, the AAP is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly polls by aiming to reach to the common people through its welfare scheme.

It may be mentioned that the BJP has retained all the parliamentary seats in the recently concluded General Elections.

The AAP had came to power with a thumping majority by winning 67 seats of the 70 Member Assembly House in 2015.

UNI