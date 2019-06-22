Mumbai: Lauren Gottlieb has been missing from social media since a while and she has a damn good reason why. She just took to Instagram and posted a few blazing pics of herself in awe-inspiring lingerie and we can’t get our eyes off her.
With pictures, she also has a message for everyone who is grappling with a few issues in their life. She told the importance of self-love to her fans with this photoshoot. She wrote, “You are responsible for your happiness. In fact, you create it. You attract it. You manifest it. You are the architect of your reality. You choose your thoughts, your perceptions, and your reaction to external forces. You possess all of the tools needed to expand your awareness, to orchestrate the evolution of your consciousness, to choose happiness, to choose love. YOU ARE THAT POWERFUL! Create the life you deserve.”
She also explained that if one is not active socially, does not mean that the person is idle. In her words, “I didn’t disappear: I traded… Nights out for knowledge seeking. Parties for intimate gatherings. Chasing money for chasing purpose. Meaningless work for my passion. Being busy for protecting time. Soul extortion for soul searching. Living for others for living my life.”
Check out her pics below.
Day at the beach got me like 🤪 . . . #authenic #good #fun #forthewin #lifeisntthatserious #chill #haveagoodtime #beyou #silly #behavior #equals #freedom #grateful #birthday #itsmybirthday #newyear #celebration #love #selflove #loveyourself #happiness #friends #gratitude #sun #losangeles #santamonica #california #beach
My birthday was MADE when my childhood bestie @shellzzbells88 flew to LA to surprise me!!! 💖 Thank you @mattraimo and @gecon for throwing the best surprise! Love you all!! ♥️♥️♥️ . . . . #birthdayqueen #summer #beach #sun #fun #funny #joy #happy #nofilter #allnatural #thankful #grateful #friends #sisters #love #smile #laughter #mood #sunshine #santamonica #losangeles #california #lalaland #birthday #remix #psycho #birthdayfun
🚨 I spent last week in the Florida Keys doing something I NEVER thought in A MILLION YEARS I would have enough courage to do. But for me, 2019 is about conquering my fears. I’m so so happy I stepped outside my comfort zone and into the unknown………..any guesses?!?! 🌟🌟🌟 . . . . 📸 @mattraimo . . #yougotthis #decide #commit #overcome #conquer #nofear #mindset #faith #wisdom #positive #positivevibes #inspiration #motivation #courage #goals #comfortzone #breakingboundaries #gratitude #love #passion #joy #happiness #confidence #goals #success #lovinglife #lifeisgood #liveyourbestlife
