Mumbai: Lauren Gottlieb has been missing from social media since a while and she has a damn good reason why. She just took to Instagram and posted a few blazing pics of herself in awe-inspiring lingerie and we can’t get our eyes off her.

With pictures, she also has a message for everyone who is grappling with a few issues in their life. She told the importance of self-love to her fans with this photoshoot. She wrote, “You are responsible for your happiness. In fact, you create it. You attract it. You manifest it. You are the architect of your reality. You choose your thoughts, your perceptions, and your reaction to external forces. You possess all of the tools needed to expand your awareness, to orchestrate the evolution of your consciousness, to choose happiness, to choose love. YOU ARE THAT POWERFUL! Create the life you deserve.”

She also explained that if one is not active socially, does not mean that the person is idle. In her words, “I didn’t disappear: I traded… Nights out for knowledge seeking. Parties for intimate gatherings. Chasing money for chasing purpose. Meaningless work for my passion. Being busy for protecting time. Soul extortion for soul searching. Living for others for living my life.”

Check out her pics below.