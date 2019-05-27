Hatadihi: Alleging that cops have not done anything to rescue her abducted 15-year-old girl from a village of Orali panchayat under this block in Keonjhar district for the last six days, the distressed mother has started a sit-in protest in front of the Nandipada police station since Sunday night.

Sources said, a number of people of lower cast community of the same village had forcibly entered the woman’s house and abducted her daughter, May 21. The victims belong to upper cast community.

Nandipada police registered a case (Case No-45/19) on receiving the mother’s complaint. They said investigations are on.

However, the mother alleged that the police are not seriously pursuing the matter. “I have been literally begging the police to help me get back my daughter, but it seems that all my appeals are falling on deaf years,” she alleged.

Meanwhile, family members alleged that the abductors, cashing in on the sluggish pace of investigation, must have smuggled the girl out of the state.

When contacted, Nandipada IIC Manas Swain said, “We have conducted raids at various places to trace the girl and we are trying our best to find her. We have asked the woman go home. But she has refused to budge,” said Swain.

PNN