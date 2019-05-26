Three days after BJP rode to victory with a massive win in Lok Sabha 2019 elections, Narendra Modi was appointed the Prime Minister. After which the PM even gave a speech to the newly appointed members at the Parliament Central Hall Saturday evening.

While many points from his speech yesterday evening became the highlights of the newly formed government, a Pakistani channel however chose to stick to one particular word that Modi uttered – Abhinandan.

Dear @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL, Hindi word 'Abhinandan' means congratulations or to greet. So 'Abhinandan' always won't mean Wing Commander Abhinandan. If nothing else, look at the context of Modi's speech. Sensationalise karne k liyay bhi aqal chaiye.. 🙆🏻‍♀️pic.twitter.com/pgwcpOucla — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) May 25, 2019

Apparently during his speech Modi had uttered the word ‘abhinandan’ by which he meant praise and acclamation for his party supporters and workers. But a Pakistan news channel thought Modi was mentioning Wing Commander Abhinandan in his speech.

The video was shared online by a Twitter user with the caption, “Pakistani Media Thinks PM Modi mentioning ‘Abhinandan’ in his speech is actually Wing Commander Abhinandan/ Seems like Pakistan has still not forgotten Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.”

After which things obviously took a hilarious turn and now the video of the channel has been going viral online. And Twitter did not hold back even a second before trolling them savagely for the gaffe. Here’s what Twitterati is saying about the hilarious stint that the Pakistani channel pulled off:

“They must be googling to find out who are these Asha aur Akanksha and what have they done” Nav (@navimav7) wrote.

“hey @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL #abhinandan in hindi means greetings. Change the person who manages your India desk. #Idiots” wrote Siddharth Tiwari (@CybertronSid)

“Jokers,” wrote #IndiaFirst (@savitha_rao)

“I find that incredibly funny,” another Twitterati Aakash Raj Razdhan (@Ateendriyo) said.

“So who are Manavi, Asha and Aakanksha and what’s their story?” Deepika (@ahlade).

“This is embarrassing. Coming from one the biggest media houses..shame,” Ravi (@rajinder_ravi).

“Hilarious,” Madhulika Pathak (@MadhulikaPatha3)