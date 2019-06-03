Mumbai: On megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress-politician Jaya Bachchan’s 46th wedding anniversary Monday, their actor-son Abhishek Bachchan shared a heart-warming image of the star couple.

In the photograph posted on Instagram, while Amitabh can be seen in a white shirt and a black sweatshirt paired with black rectangular rimmed glasses, Jaya is seen in an all-white suit with a pearl necklace and earrings.

The “Happy New Year” actor captioned it: “Happy Anniversary to the parentals! Love you both eternally. #46andcounting.”

Amitabh and Jaya tied the knot in June 1973. The couple has two children: Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and Abhishek.

On the acting front, Abhishek was last seen on the silver screen in the 2018 film “Manmarziyaan”.

IANS